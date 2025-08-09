Braves Option Two Players, Clear Space for Prospect & Infielder
The Atlanta Braves shuffle the roster ahead of the doubleheader against the Marlins on Saturday. They announced that No. 4 prospect Hurston Waldrep has been recalled and infielder Vidal Bruján has reported to the team.
In corresponding moves, infielder Jonathan Ornelas and left-hander Dylan Dodd have been optioned to Triple-A. Hunter Stratton has been appointed as the extra player for the doubleheader.
How these roster moves were made could matter. Last time, Waldrep was the appointed player and immediately went back to Triple-A. This time, he was officially recalled to take an active roster spot, while Stratton got the appointment for the doubleheader.
The expectation had been that Waldrep would be appointed. If all goes well today, the intention could be to keep him around in Atlanta.
He’s coming off pitching 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out four. Before that, he had a 0.78 ERA in four starts for Triple-A Gwinnett.
He’s turned things around, and the Braves could want to give him a genuine shot as opposed to a trial.
Meanwhile, Bruján officially reports after being claimed off waivers from the Orioles on Friday. Over parts of five seasons, Bruján has played in 238 Major League games, batting .193 with a .533 OPS with five home runs and 43 RBIs. He played with the Orioles for one game and got a base hit in one at-bat. In 36 games with the Cubs, he batted .222 with a .523 OPS and was DFA’d by the team on July 30.
Ornelas, who happened to be the initially appointed player for Bristol, also got a chance to be on the active roster, heads back to Triple-A after only a few days with the team. He played in two games, one where he started and went 2-for-4 at the plate and another where he was a late-game defensive substitution.
Dodd had been with the big league team for a good chunk of this season. He just pitched three scoreless innings in relief for Bryce Elder on Friday. He’s likely unavailable for the next couple of days, so they likely opted to send him down for a time to make room for Waldrep. If Waldrep does well, then they’ll find another way to make room for Dodd. Otherwise, they can just swap them back out.
Stratton has made two appearances for the Braves this season and pitched three scoreless innings.