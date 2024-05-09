Cardinals Superstar Surprisingly Mentioned As Trade Option After Red-Hot Start
The 2024 season hasn't gone as planned for the St. Louis Cardinals.
St. Louis has mightily struggled and currently is in last place in the National League Central with a 15-21 record. The Cardinals' offense hasn't lived up to expectations so far this season and has been the biggest reason for the team's struggles.
The Cardinals are loaded with talent but it hasn't translated to wins yet. If things continue in the negative direction it has, the Cardinals could end up being sellers ahead of the trade deadline once again later on this summer.
The trade deadline still is a few months away, but speculation already has started to pick up. Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter compiled a list of possible surprise trade candidates and mentioned Cardinals star Sonny Gray as an option.
"After dealing with an underperforming starting rotation throughout the 2023 season, the St. Louis Cardinals moved quickly to add Sonny Gray, Lance Lynn, and Kyle Gibson in free agency at the start of the offseason," Reuter said. The starting staff has modestly improved from a 5.08 ERA last year to a 4.28 ERA so far this season, but there are other issues and this is looking more and more like a flawed roster that could need a more drastic rebuild.
"Paul Goldschmidt will be a popular name in trade rumors as he is playing in the final season of his contract, but don't be surprised if Gray is also floated in trade talks. The 34-year-old signed a three-year, $75 million deal during the offseason after finishing runner-up in AL Cy Young voting with the Minnesota Twins last year. The back-loaded contract will pay him $25 million in 2025, $30 million in 2026, and also carries a $30 million club option with a $5 million buyout for 2027."
Although the Cardinals have struggled so far this season, it would be shocking if they were to trade Gray away. St. Louis' biggest struggle last season was the rotation and Gray has been a major lift. Plus, he's signed for two more years at a modest price.
St. Louis may sell ahead of the deadline, but it would be shocking if Gray is moved.
