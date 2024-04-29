Ex-Cardinals Fan Favorite Set To Pitch Against Former Club For First Time
The St. Louis Cardinals' pitching staff underwent some major changes this past winter and looks almost nothing like it did a year ago.
The newly acquired starting pitchers are performing well and the restructured bullpen is dominating so far -- much different than last year's pitching arsenal which was largely to blame for the club's embarrassing 71-91 record.
One of the starting pitchers who was part of the Cardinals' lackluster rotation last year will have the chance to prove himself against his former club tomorrow night.
Right-handed pitcher Jack Flaherty is the probable starting pitcher to throw against St. Louis Tuesday night for the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.
Flaherty posted a 41-31 record with a 3.58 ERA, 706-to-242 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .240 batting average against and a 1.19 WHIP throughout seven seasons pitched for the Cardinals.
The 28-year-old was drafted by the Cardinals in the first round of the 2014 draft and was considered a rising star -- ranking No. 4 in National League Cy Young votes in 2019.
Unfortunately, the former homegrown talent began to spiral downward towards the end of his tenure in St. Louis -- posting a 9-7 record with a 4.43 ERA and a 1.58 WHIP in his final two seasons with the Cardinals.
St. Louis ultimately traded him at last year's trade deadline to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for infielder César Prieto and pitchers Drew Rom and Zack Showalter. It was disappointing to see a once young and promising star hurler decline and get traded but luckily the Cardinals seem fine without him this season.
Let's hope that Flaherty doesn't have the advantage over his former team's offense tomorrow night and that the Cardinals' lineup will be able to rack up some runs against their former starter.
More MLB: Cardinals Could Look To Sign Veteran Center Fielder To Add Needed Depth