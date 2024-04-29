Cardinals Could Look To Sign Veteran Center Fielder To Add Needed Depth
The St. Louis Cardinals haven't had as much depth in the outfield this season as they expected to.
St. Louis had a logjam in the outfield in 2023 and addressed it by trading longtime Cardinals outfielder Tyler O'Neill to the Boston Red Sox. The Cardinals still seemed to have a surplus of outfielders but their depth has been depleted by injuries.
The Cardinals haven't had Dylan Carlson or Tommy Edman available for a game yet this season. Both Carlson and Edman were expected to be the club's everyday center fielder at different points but injuries changed things.
Victor Scott II began the season as the Cardinals' starting center fielder but he recently was sent down to the minor leagues. Fellow young Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker also was sent down to the minor leagues.
Bringing in a veteran to add more depth makes a lot of sense at this point. One player who could be an option is journeyman Kevin Pillar. He began the season with the Chicago White Sox but was designated for assignment and recently elected free agency.
Pillar is a 12-year big league veteran who can play all three outfield spots and has had plenty of success throughout his career. He has spent time with the Toronto Blue Jays, San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox, Colorado Rockies, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, and White Sox.
He's a career .257 hitter with 107 home runs who could be a perfect veteran bench option at a low cost. Injuries have caused the Cardinals problems throughout the season so far. Carlson could be back soon but there still is no way to know when Edman will return. Landing someone like Pillar could at least help add a little more much-needed depth in the meantime.
