Cardinals’ Bullpen Seen As ‘One Of The Best’ In League Amid Dominant Start
The St. Louis Cardinals might still be sitting at the bottom of the National League Central but it's not as doom and gloom as it appears.
Unlike last season, the Cardinals' pitching staff is off to an impressive start. The newest additions to the rotation have exceeded expectations and the bullpen is dominating.
After acquiring a pair of veteran relievers and restructuring the role of flamethrower Ryan Helsley this past winter, St. Louis' bullpen is on its way to be one of the best in the league.
"The Cardinals are 12-0 when entering the eighth inning with a lead, and much of that has to do with a fully healthy Helsley," The Athletic's Katie Woo wrote Monday. "By adjusting his usage and clarifying his role, St. Louis has seen the return of their All-Star closer, one who provides the exclamation point behind what could wind up as one of the best bullpens in the league."
Helsley has posted a 2-2 record with a 1.80 ERA, 17-to-2 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .232 batting average against and a 1.00 WHIP in 15 innings pitched so far this season.
Newly acquired right-hander Andrew Kittredge and left-hander JoJo Romero have been dominant set-up men, allowing Helsley to lock down save situations.
The three aforementioned relievers have a combined 1.18 ERA with a 46-to-7 strikeout-to-walk ratio and Helsley has nine saves this season -- tied for the most in the league.
Additionally, St. Louis' bullpen should only get better when Kenyan Middleton returns from the injured list after suffering a right forearm strain last month.
The rotation is maintaining and the bullpen is shutting batters down. Once the lineup can figure things out, the Cardinals should be in good shape to finally climb out of last place.
