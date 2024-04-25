Cardinals’ Newest Starters Exceeding Expectations After Hot Start To Season
The St. Louis Cardinals rotation was a never-ending nightmare to watch last season and is the biggest reason why the Cardinals finished last in the National League Central with a 71-91 record.
After losing three of the Cardinals' top starters from 2023, Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak acted early in the offseason by acquiring three veteran hurlers.
Despite successfully replenishing the vacant spots in the rotation, many desired to see the organization make further additions as there were concerns that the additions wouldn't be enough to help the club bounce back in 2024.
Fortunately, that's proving not to be the case as Sonny Gray, Kyle Gibson and Lance Lynn have cumulatively posted a 5-3 record with a 2.73 ERA, 69-to-23 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .233 batting average against and a 1.14 WHIP in 74 innings pitched.
Unlike last season, this year's Cardinals' rotation is one of the club's greatest strengths. With Gray being nearly perfect in all three of his starts and Gibson and Lynn holding their own as well, it's discouraging to see St. Louis still sitting at the bottom of their division.
The reality is that the pitching staff isn't to blame for empty seats at Busch Stadium this season -- it's the lineup that has scored the fourth fewest runs in the league at 87.
If the rejuvenated rotation can continue to put up solid numbers, the Cardinals will have a fighting chance to bounce back. There's plenty of high-caliber talent in the lineup that can get hot -- catapulting St. Louis back to the "Cardinals Way" of winning.
