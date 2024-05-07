Former All-Star Pitcher Available; Could Cardinals Pursue To Add More Depth?
The St. Louis Cardinals still have a lot of work to do.
St. Louis currently is in last place in the National League Central with a disappointing 15-20 record. The Cardinals already are 5 1/2 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the division despite high expectations.
The Cardinals' offense is the biggest reason why the club has struggled but St. Louis could use some help in other areas, as well. St. Louis' bullpen has taken a step forward this season but it could never hurt to add even more depth.
St. Louis currently has the 13th-best bullpen in baseball with a 3.76 ERA. While this is the case, St. Louis could still look to add more and one former All-Star just became available. One-time All-Star hurler Matt Barnes joined the Washington Nationals ahead of the 2024 campaign but has struggled so far this season and was designated for assignment on Tuesday.
Barnes made 14 appearances with the Nationals and struggled with a 6.75 ERA in 13 1/3 innings pitched. Now, clubs will have a chance to place a waiver claim on him. If he goes unclaimed, he could enter free agency.
St. Louis could use some more depth and when a former All-Star becomes available, there will always be a link. While this is the case, Barnes may not make sense for the Cardinals at this time with one of the biggest reasons being a big drop in his fastball velocity. He used to be a fireballer but was in the 14th percentile in fastball velocity before being DFA'd.
Hopefully, Barnes can find another opportunity and get back on track but it would be surprising if it was with St. Louis at this time.
More MLB: Cardinals All-Star, Breakout Pitcher Could Be Traded According To Insider