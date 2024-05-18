Cardinals Star Reaches First Major Milestone In Recovery From Freak Injury
The St. Louis Cardinals haven't had the start to the 2024 campaign that they hoped they would have.
St. Louis has been inconsistent, to say the least. The Cardinals' starting rotation is in a better place than it was in last season but the offense has taken a major step back. Although the Cardinals' offense hasn't been as good as expected, they have had some bright spots.
The Cardinals' biggest offensive bright spot undoubtedly was catcher Willson Contreras but he unfortunately suffered a freak injury in which his arm was fractured after being hit by a J.D. Martinez swing.
Contreras missing time is extremely unfortunate for the Cardinals, but he has reached the first milestone of his recovery and has his cast off, according to MLB.com's John Denton.
"Cardinals (catcher) Willson Contreras, who broke the ulna bone in his left forearm on May 7, is out of a cast," Denton said. "He’s doing conditioning work and he is hopeful that doctors will let him swing a bat with his right hand (top hand on the bat). He said he got the cast off three days after surgery."
The three-time All-Star was off to a fantastic start to the season and had six home runs, 12 RBIs, and was slashing .280/.398/.551 in 31 games played. It's nice to hear that he already has his cast off, but it still will be a long road until he is back on the field for the Cardinals.
St. Louis has started to turn things around and has won four of its last five games but it still has a lot of work to do.
