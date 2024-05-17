Two Cardinals Legends Interested In Managing If St. Louis Job Opens Up
The St. Louis Cardinals have had a rough start to the 2024 season and it could lead to some changes throughout the organization.
St. Louis spent the offseason looking for ways to add pitching and actually are in a better place in that respect. The Cardinals still are in last place in the National League Central, though, with an 18-25 record.
The Cardinals' offensive struggles are the biggest reason for the team's rough record at this point. If St. Louis doesn't turn things around in the near future, it wouldn't be surprising to see the team be sellers ahead of the trade deadline this summer. Other changes also could be on the way with manager Oli Marmol's future with the team also in question.
If the Cardinals were to go in a different direction, two team legends that have been floated as possible options are Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols, by the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"Cardinals manager Oli Marmol might pay the price if the Cardinals continue to struggle, but one positive is they’d have three interesting replacement candidates, including two legends," Heyman said. They could wait for (Skip Schumaker), who’ll be free at year’s end. But might they also consider legendary catcher Yadier Molina or all-time great Albert Pujols? Molina is said interested in managing, provided he gets a thumbs-up from family, and Pujols also is interested."
This isn't the first time Molina or Pujols have been mentioned as an option for the Cardinals but neither seemed like possible options in the short-term. It sounds like that could end up being the case, though.
