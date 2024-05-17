Cardinals Superstar Could Be Traded As Teams Are 'Starting To Gauge' Move
If things continue to go as they have recently for the St. Louis Cardinals, it wouldn't be surprising to see a major shakeup in the near future.
St. Louis currently is in last place in the National League Central with a disappointing 18-25 record and has a lot of work to do if it doesn't want to end up being sellers at the trade deadline for the second straight season. Rumors already have started swirling about possible moves and one player who has had his name tossed around is star third baseman Nolan Arenado.
The eight-time All-Star is under contract for the next three seasons and could be a trade option if the Cardinals can't turn things around. It's unclear right now how likely a move is, but teams are "starting to gauge" Arenado in case he is moved, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"Teams are starting to gauge Nolan Arenado’s seeming slippage in case he becomes available," Heyman said. "'A little worrisome,' one rival says. He’d probably play better for a winner, but with $74 million and three years to go, the Cardinals can’t expect a haul for him."
Arenado has appeared in 42 games so far this season for the Cardinals and has clubbed three home runs, driven in 21 runs, and has slashed .258/.315/.368. The 33-year-old certainly still has plenty left in the tank and could be a hot commodity this summer if the Cardinals struggle.
Hopefully, that doesn't end up being the case and the Cardinals can rack up wins and be buyers instead.
