Cardinals Phenom Takes Another Step Towards MLB Debut

Feb. 12 can't come fast enough.

The St. Louis Cardinals' pitchers and catchers will report to Spring Training in just 16 days. It's been a long offseason full of trade rumors and roster moves, but real baseball is almost back. Now, the beginning of Spring Training obviously isn't the beginning of the regular season. Fans are going to have to wait until March for Opening Day, but there is going to be a lot to be on the lookout for in Spring Training.

In fact, this is going to be arguably the most interesting Spring Training in years for the club. The organization is loaded with young talent and it'll be fun to see who stands out and earns a spot on the roster. Also, Cardinals top prospect JJ Wetherholt is going to be in big league camp fighting for a chance to make his big league debut. Once the Spring Training games begin, it's going to be worth watching each day to see how the young infielder plays. In an unsurprising — yet exciting — announcement on Monday, the team announced their non-roster invitees for camp, including Wetherholt.

The Cardinals announced non-roster invitees

Mar 5, 2025; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals left fielder JJ Wetherholt (87) runs to second base against the Houston Astros during the second inning at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

"The St. Louis Cardinals announced 27 non-roster invitees to 2026 Spring Training camp today. Highlighting the list of those set to report to Jupiter the second week of February are 2025 Texas League MVP and Cardinals Minor League Player of the Year JJ Wetherholt and 2025 Texas League Pitcher of the Year Ixan Henderson. Eight players who were acquired this offseason or after the start of last season will report with the big leaguers: RHP Scott Blewett, RHP Skylar Hales, 1B Blaze Jordan, RHP Gerson Moreno, LHP Jared Shuster, OF Nelson Velázquez, C Andy Yerzy and LHP Bruce Zimmermann.

"Eleven non-roster invitees will take part in their first Major League camp including pitchers Luis Gastelum, Pete Hansen, Henderson, Austin Love, Hancel Rincón; catchers Graysen Tarlow and Yerzy; infielders Blaze Jordan, Ramon Mendoza, and Brody Moore; and outfielder Mike Antico. 2024 MiLB & Baseball America Minor League Pitcher of the Year Quinn Mathews returns to St. Louis’ spring roster along with other members who were in camp last season including pitchers Max Rajcic, Sem Robberse and Zack Thompson; catcher Carlos Linárez; infielders Jeremy Rivas and Wetherholt; and outfielders Chase Davis and Matt Koperniak.

"Left-handed pitcher Packy Naughton, who pitched for St. Louis in 2022 and 2023 before being sidelined for most of the past two seasons with an arm injury, will also be in Major League camp. Four other non-roster invitees will enter Cardinals camp with Major League experience, including Blewett (Royals, Twins, Orioles, Braves), Shuster (Braves, White Sox), Velázquez (Cubs, Royals) and Zimmerman (Orioles, Brewers)."

It's been a very long offseason. But baseball is coming and fans will get to watch Wetherholt attempt to make the jump to the big leagues.

