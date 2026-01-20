JJ Wetherholt Already Turning Heads With Cardinals

There's a very real chance that St. Louis Cardinals No. 1 prospect JJ Wetherholt will make their big league debut in 2026.

With Nolan Arenado traded away, the Cardinals have an opening at third base. If Brendan Donovan is traded, that would open up second base as well. Or, the Cardinals could play Donovan in the outfield -- or all around the diamond -- if he were to be kept in town.

Wetherholt is going to have a fighting chance in Spring Training to win a job. This past weekend, Wetherholt was present at the Cardinals Winter Warm-Up festivities. He shared what is different about this offseason from last year, as transcribed by MLB.com's John Denton.

The Cardinals phenom is someone fans can get behind

Mar 5, 2025; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals left feilder JJ Wetherholt (87) runs to second base against the Houston Astros during the second inning at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

"It’s completely different now; last year was to have the experience, and this year it’s to make the team,” Wetherholt said. “Simply put, (making the team) is what I’m trying to do, and everything is going to look different. This year, I’m trying to make a team and continue those relationships I built.”

If you're a Cardinals fan, you can't really ask for much more out of this guy. He's just 23 years old and not only tears the cover off the ball, but says all of the right things too. It certainly sounds like he's impressed manager Oli Marmol as well, as transcribed by Denton.

"His mindset, in my opinion, will allow him to excel (at second base or third base), because it’s a special mindset and one that I continue to be impressed with,” Marmol said. “There’s a quiet confidence to him that is rare with young players. It’s different, it’s pretty special, and I’m looking forward to seeing it on a daily basis. We saw some of it in spring. The way he carried himself, being around big league guys and big league staff the first time showed what he’s all about.”

Wetherholt has all of the makings of a potential future star. In his first full professional season in 2025, he slashed .306/.421/.510 with 17 homers, 59 RBIs, and 23 stolen bases in 109 games played. He was selected with the No. 7 pick in the first round of the 2024 MLB Draft and played in 29 professional games afterward in 2024 with the Class-A Palm Beach Cardinals. In 2025, he made it all the way up to Triple-A and now he has a chance to fight for a big league spot.

