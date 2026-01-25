Reunion With 12-Year Veteran Could Make Sense for Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals have done a lot of work this offseason to jumpstart their rebuild. They have traded away three key veterans and also signed a few pieces that could become trade candidates at the deadline.

But just because they're rebuilding doesn't mean that they can't add a piece or two here or there. They could use a right-handed hitting outfielder to help balance out their roster a little bit.

There are plenty of options available that won't force them to break the bank, including some former Cardinals. Outfielder Randal Grichuk made his debut with St. Louis in 2014 and was with the team through the 2017 season. Perhaps he could be a target.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

A Reunion That Makes Sense

Sep 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals right fielder Randal Grichuk (15) bats during the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Since starting his career in St. Louis, Grichuk has bounced around between the Toronto Blue Jays, Colorado Rockies, Los Angeles Angels, Arizona Diamondbacks and Kansas City Royals.

Arizona traded him to Kansas City at the deadline last year. It certainly wasn't his best season at the plate, as he hit just .228/.273/.401 with nine home runs, 27 RBI and a .674 OPS.

However, when he's right, he can be a solid right-handed presence that can be used against left-handed pitching. He can also play all three outfield positions. The 34-year-old might not be an everyday player at this point in his career, but he is somebody that could help the Cardinals balance out their roster a little bit.

They have a lot of left-handed bats and struggled last season against left-handed pitching. Grichuk is somebody that could be used in multiple roles, potentially as a fourth outfielder or even as a designated hitter.

He was the main piece that came to St. Louis from the Angels in the David Freese trade back in 2013, and he helped the Cardinals stay competitive for the next two seasons after that.

At this point, he could be a solid veteran voice in a young clubhouse, but also somebody that won't take at bats away from younger players.

It will be interesting to see if St. Louis decides to give him a look this offseason. A little power from the right side of the plate and help in the outfield could go a long way, even for a rebuilding team.

More MLB: Cardinals Star Reportedly Could Stay in St. Louis After All