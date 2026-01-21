Cardinals Trade Speculation Gaining Steam; 6-Year Veteran May Be Dealt

The St. Louis Cardinals are rebuilding as aggressively as any team in the league right now. They've swung six big trades to cut ties with big leaguers in favor of top prospects over the last six months. At the trade deadline last year, the Cardinals traded three relievers from their big-league bullpen.

This offseason, the Cardinals began by trading Willson Contreras and Sonny Gray to the Boston Red Sox in a pair of deals. They also cut ties with veteran third baseman Nolan Arenado in a deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

With those veterans off the team, the Cardinals could be looking to trade Brendan Donovan next. Donovan is likely the most valuable trade chip left on the team. Still, there are other trade chips on the roster, too.

Ryan Murphy of Just Baseball suggested the Cardinals would look to trade star reliever JoJo Romero as their next big move toward the rebuild.

JoJo Romero could be the next Cardinals star to be traded

Sep 22, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher JoJo Romero (59) delivers a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

"A potentially great move for the Cardinals would be trading reliever JoJo Romero," Murphy wrote. "His performance has fluctuated over the years, but Romero had a career year in 2025.

"Over 61 innings, Romero put up a 2.07 ERA and 3.28 FIP, notching eight saves along the way. Romero is set to hit free agency in 2027. Therefore, the Cardinals should capitalize on Romero’s success now rather than risk selling low on him at the trade deadline."

Romero could be the next Cardinals star to be moved for a few reasons.

First of all, every contending team is likely looking to add left-handed pitching to their bullpen. Relievers are always sought after on the trade market and the Cardinals could take advantage of a dry market by moving Romero.

They would likely net a solid return of prospects, too.

It's clear the Cardinals aren't attempting to contend for a postseason spot or World Series title right now. As a result, they don't need a star closer like Romero. Cutting ties with him in a deal with a team like the New York Yankees would make a lot of sense.

