Top Remaining All-Star Cardinals Should Pursue

The St. Louis Cardinals have done a good job strategically adding to the organization this winter so far.

St. Louis has added a handful of young pitchers who realistically could help the team for a long time, like Hunter Dobbins and Richard Fitts. That's not all, though. The Cardinals have invested in guys who can help in the short term in 2026 and realistically be trade candidates this upcoming summer if they play their cards right in Dustin May and Ryne Stanek. It's been a good offseason overall for the Cardinals that has featured plenty of changes.

We're at a point in the offseason in which the club should still be surveying the market and checking in on the veterans available to see who will be willing to accept a cheap, short-term pact. One guy the club should specifically be all over is three-time All-Star Liam Hendriks.

The Cardinals should sign Liam Hendriks

It's been a tough go for Hendriks over the last few years. He was arguably the most dominant reliever in baseball from 2019 through 2022. But then, he battled — and beat — cancer and also dealt with injuries.

In 2025, he made 14 appearances with the Boston Red Sox and pitched to a 6.59 ERA in 13 2/3 innings pitched. Hendriks was in the mix for the club's closer job in Spring Training before being sidelined.

At 36 years old and coming off a tough season, Hendriks is someone the club should try to throw a minor league deal at with an invite to Spring Training or even a minimum big league deal. The Cardinals traded away relievers ahead of the 2025 trade deadline and although they have added some this offseason, Hendriks is someone who has been known as a good clubhouse guy and if he can find it again, has upside.

The point about being a good clubhouse guy is important as well, specifically for St. Louis. The Cardinals have traded veterans away this offseason. Having a veteran like Hendriks around who is known around the league as a positive clubhouse guy would be nice and would be a way to provide leadership to a young group. He's talented. He has a 3.88 career ERA in 490 appearances. But he also has intangibles you can't teach and St. Louis should target him.

