Cardinals All-Star Closer Will Complicate Trade Deadline, Per Insider
The St. Louis Cardinals have some tough decisions awaiting them at the trade deadline. The team is unsure whether it will buy, sell, hold or make moves in both directions.
They have plenty of trade chips if they do decide to sell, but their record has them in position to possibly buy.
Their biggest trade chip is All-Star closer Ryan Helsley, the reigning National League Reliever of the Year. He's 3-0 this season with a 3.75 ERA and 13 saves in 24 appearances.
However, it's not clear what they will do with him. Katie Woo of The Athletic notes that this will be their most complicated decision.
"All of the above will be taken into consideration when deciding whether to shop Helsley or retain him for a potential postseason run. It’s a complex decision for a complex trade deadline. Moving Helsley could define the season. Not moving him could result in a major miss on a return. It’s on the Cardinals to decide what matters most," Woo wrote.
Helsley blew three saves in less than a week and already has more blown saves this year than he did all of 2024. The Cardinals shockingly held onto him last offseason, and with his recent struggles, it's very possible that he has lost some trade value.
His trade value was high in the offseason, and the Cardinals may have missed their best chance to pick up a haul for the All-Star closer.
They can still get something of value, but the decision will be a difficult one.
