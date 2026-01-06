Why Keeping Brendan Donovan Would Be Just Fine For Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals might be in for a rough season in 2026 as they rebuild for the first time in over three decades. There may be a lot of frustration from the fanbase when concerning the results on the field.

The expectation is that Brendan Donovan will be wearing another uniform by Opening Day. The Cardinals can get a lot for him if they do trade him.

However, there is a world in which the Cardinals actually keep Donovan. They are a better team with him on the roster than without him. Here’s why everything will be just fine if the Cardinals are unable to trade him.

Keeping Brendan Donovan Isn’t A Bad Scenario For Cardinals

Sep 24, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman Casey Schmitt (10) slides in safely against St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) for a double during the second inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

While yes, the Cardinals can get a lot for Donovan since he has two years of club control remaining, they don’t necessarily have to move him right now.

For starters, they’re selling high on him, and if they don’t get an offer they like, then it doesn’t make sense to trade him just to accomplish something. While the Cardinals aren’t a contender, there is still value in Donovan potentially staying.

This is not at all like the scenario last offseason when they held onto Ryan Helsley despite his expiring contract while coming off a career year. In holding onto him, the Cardinals missed their chance to capitalize on his value when it was at an all-time high.

If the Cardinals don’t trade Donovan this offseason, they still have plenty of chances to trade him in the future. There will be an opportunity at the trade deadline, and they could still bring back a haul for him.

There’s also next offseason if they can’t get something done this winter. Chaim Bloom has made clear that Donovan is available. But unlike John Mozeliak with Helsley, Bloom is using his bargaining power to try to get teams to give him their best possible offer.

There is still time for the Cardinals to trade him this offseason, but it’s not the end of the world if they don’t trade him because there will be other opportunities in the future, and Bloom wants to capitalize on his value while he still can.

We’ll see what direction his market heads in the next few weeks.

