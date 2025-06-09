Cardinals Could Package All-Star Closer With $260 Million Gold Glover In Blockbuster
The St. Louis Cardinals are performing far better this season than they were expected to. They were not expected to be a contender, but with a 36-29 record, they are just four games back in the National League Central.
It is too early to determine what St. Louis will do at the trade deadline. They have played themselves into buyer's territory, but have pieces that other contending teams might want this summer.
One piece that could be on the move is All-Star closer Ryan Helsley, who is in the final year of his contract. But John Denton of MLB.com believes the Cardinals could package Helsley with another star in a blockbuster deal.
"Helsley, who is still holding out hopes of signing a long-term extension with the Cards, hasn’t worked nearly as much this season as 2024, when he set the club record with 49 saves, and that’s affected his sharpness. Thus far, Helsley is 3-0 with a 3.52 ERA, and he’s converted 13 of 17 save opportunities. However, his strikeout rate has fallen (29.7% to 25.2%) and his walk rate has climbed (8.6% to 11.7%). Could the Cardinals potentially package Helsley and veteran third baseman Nolan Arenado to a contender in a megadeal at the Trade Deadline?" Denton wrote.
The Cardinals tried all offseason long to trade Arenado. Perhaps the trade deadline will present a new opportunity for them to do so.
This would open up third base for players such as Nolan Gorman or even Thomas Saggese. They also could receive some solid prospects for Helsley.
