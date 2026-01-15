Nolan Arenado Reveals Key Factor Behind Trade From Cardinals

On Tuesday, the St. Louis Cardinals finally accomplished a major goal that they’ve had for the past two offseasons: trading Nolan Arenado. They found a new fit for him with the Arizona Diamondbacks and ate the majority of the remaining money on his contract.

In exchange, the Cardinals received pitching prospect Jack Martinez. It wasn’t exactly the best return, but the Cardinals can now open up third base for a younger player.

Following the deal, Arenado shared what ultimately led to him waiving his no-trade clause to go to Arizona, and it might not be what some fans expected to hear.

Nolan Arenado Gets Honest About Trade From Cardinals

“Seeing where (the Cardinals) were headed the past few years, it was very evident that there’s a step they need to take,” Arenado said on Tuesday. “Letting these young guys go and finding out who they are, and who their identity is.

“I think I’m just kind of in the way of that, in a sense. I kind of always felt like that last year.”

Arenado was acquired from the Colorado Rockies in 2021 and he helped St. Louis reach the postseason twice. However, they have missed the playoffs in three straight years since then and finished under .500 twice.

But his response is ultimately a classy one. He didn’t take any shots at the organization, the fans or the city of St. Louis. Instead, his reason for approving a trade was rather selfless, as he hoped to clear room for younger players.

With Arenado gone, St. Louis can put JJ Wetherholt at third base or potentially even give Thomas Saggese or Nolan Gorman more opportunities. But fans should be relieved to know that he never wanted out because he was unhappy as a Cardinal.

Instead, he decided it was best for the team if he did not remain on the roster for 2026, and ultimately, he might be correct about that.

The Cardinals need to focus on their youth and the future, and keeping Arenado would have blocked certain players from getting opportunities, just as it did in 2025. Now, they can reset their roster and look towards the future rather than stay stuck with a declining third baseman.

But rest assured, Arenado enjoyed his time in St. Louis and will always remember it fondly.

