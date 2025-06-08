Inside The Cardinals

Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw Called Out 'Bush League' Cardinals

Jun 8, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fifth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals took on the Los Angeles Dodgers and things didn't go their way.

St. Louis lost 7-3 against the Dodgers in the final game of a three-game set. The Cardinals won the first two games, but were bested by Los Angeles and superstar Clayton Kershaw.

Before the game, the Cardinals played a video of Kershaw giving up a home run to Matt Adams in the 2014 NLDS. He clearly didn't like it and called the move "bush league" afterward, as shared by MLB.com's John Denton and the Belleview News-Democrat's Jeff Jones.

"Dodgers lefty Clayton Kershaw on the Cardinals showing this Matt Adams three-run HR from the 2014 NLDS in the pregame (via ⁦Jeff Jones): 'I think it’s a little bush league, but I don’t expect anything less from these guys. So, it’s no worries.'"

The Cardinals now have a 36-29 record while the Dodgers have a 39-27 record. These two teams won't face off again until August but clearly there at least was some level of annoyance. We'll see if it ends up carrying over. The Cardinals also are looking like a playoff team so maybe we could see these two teams match up again at some point later in the year. We'll see. The only thing that is clear is that it was a good weekend overall for St. Louis, but the Dodgers superstar wasn't happy with the way the Cardinals handled the day on Sunday.

