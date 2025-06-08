Cardinals Eight-Time All-Star Was Offered A Unique Chance By Skipper
The St. Louis Cardinals got off to a dreadful start in 2025, only to turn things around and put themselves right back in contention in the month of May.
They have gone .500 to start June and even have a chance to pull off a sweep against the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.
They won the series in unique fashion on Saturday. When the Dodgers left a big hole in left field, St. Louis brought in Nolan Arenado to pinch hit, and he delivered a walk-off base hit by hitting a ball out to left field.
Prior to the at-bat, mananger Oli Marmol approached Arenado with a simple question.
"Do you want to end the game?" Marmol asked Arenado, who vehemently said "yes."
And so, the Cardinals are continuing their trend of beating some of the better teams in Major League Baseball. Despite a series loss to the Kansas City Royals, the team came back with a vengeance against the Dodgers and have found a way to win yet another series.
Heading into Sunday's series finale against Los Angeles, St. Louis is now 19-14 against teams above the .500 mark in 2025. They'll look to continue that trend.
But it was a simple question that prompted Arenado to enter the game and deliver the game-winning hit. He did what was asked of him and helped the Cardinals stay hot as they look for a sweep on Sunday.
It will be interesting to see if St. Louis can keep it up.
