Cardinals, Nolan Arenado Rumors Intensify With End In Sight

After a year of trade rumors, it sounds like there is an end in sight for the St. Louis Cardinals and third baseman Nolan Arenado.

The eight-time All-Star has been notably on the trade block for a year, dating back to last offseason. Last year, Arenado reportedly had a list of five teams he would approve a trade to: the Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Houston Astros, San Diego Padres, and the New York Yankees. The Astros and Red Sox both had interest. Arenado shut down a trade to Houston, though, and Boston opted to sign Alex Bregman instead.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

A year later, the Cardinals have openly talked about finding a new home for Arenado and reports indicated at the end of the 2025 season that he would be more willing to waive his no-trade clause. On Tuesday, we finally got the first hint that a deal is close. Katie Woo of The Athletic reported that the Cardinals and Diamondbacks are in "serious discussions" for a deal centered around Arenado.

Could this be it?

Sep 21, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) salutes the fans after he was ceremonially removed before the start of the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

"Trade News: The Arizona Diamondbacks are in serious discussions to acquire third baseman Nolan Arenado from the St. Louis Cardinals, multiple sources tell The Athletic," Woo wrote on X.

If the Cardinals can get a deal over the finish line, this would be big for not only the organization, but Arenado as well. Arizona pursued Bregman this winter, but missed out while pulling Ketel Marte off the trade block. If Arenado could land in Arizona, that's a team that could give him a better chance of competing in the short term. From the Cardinals' perspective, a deal with Arizona would open up third base for the team and plenty of possibilities.

Masyn Winn is at shortstop and Alec Burleson is at first base. The other two infield positions would be completely up in the air with guys like JJ Wetherholt, Nolan Gorman, and Thomas Saggese as options to fill them. Plus, the Cardinals haven't traded Brendan Donovan, as of writing, who could also be an option.

It's been a long year of rumors, but it sounds like there could be an end very soon.

More MLB: Brendan Donovan Sweepstakes Takes Turn After Months Of Rumors