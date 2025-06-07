Cardinals Gold Glove Winner Projected To Be NL All-Star Starter
The St. Louis Cardinals have outperformed expectations this season. They were expected to be bottom dwellers in the National League Central, only to rise to second place at the start of June and be just four games back of the Chicago Cubs.
They also are just a half-game back of the third NL Wild Card spot, so things are looking up for a team that was supposed to be rebuilding.
Leading the way has been second baseman Brendan Donovan, who won a Gold Glove in his rookie season in 2022.
He is in the top five in Major League Baseball in hits, and Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter predicts Donovan will be the starting second baseman for the National League in this year's Midsummer Classic in Atlanta.
"Brendan Donovan vs. Ketel Marte at second base could end up being one of the tighter voting battles, while Kyle Tucker, Pete-Crow Armstrong and Corbin Carroll will need to hold off Fernando Tatis Jr. and rising star James Wood in the NL outfield," Reuter writes.
Donovan is hitting .314/.380/.450 with four home runs, 24 RBI, three stolen bases and an .830 OPS. A strong case could be made that he is the top player on the St. Louis roster as the 2025 season progresses.
It would certainly be no surprise to see him on the All-Star roster for the National League next month. In addition to his hitting, he can also play almost every position on the diamond.
It will certainly be interesting to see what else he can do for St. Louis.
