Cardinals Making Another Move, Signing 6-Year MLB Veteran
The St. Louis Cardinals made another move to add depth on Friday.
St. Louis announced that it signed six-year big league veteran Zach Plesac.
"We have signed RHP Zach Plesac to a minor league contract and assigned him to Memphis (AAA)." the team announced. Plesac, 30, owns a career 27-28 record with a 4.31 ERA across six Major League seasons with Cleveland and Los Angeles-AL. He joins the organization after posting a 4-1 record and a 2.84 ERA in 7 starts with the Atlantic League's Long Island Ducks this year."
Plesac was selected in the 12th round of the 2016 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft by the Cleveland Guardians. He worked his way through the system and made his big league debut in 2019. The first five years of his big league career were spent with Cleveland. Over that stretch, he logged a 4.20 ERA in 84 total appearances.
He spent part of the 2024 season with the Los Angeles Angels and had an 8.25 ERA in three games.
This is the second depth move of the week for St. Louis. Earlier in the week, the Cardinals signed fellow veteran hurler Tyler Matzek. The Cardinals are trending in the right direction and took down the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.
St. Louis now has a 35-28 record. The Cardinals clearly have been looking to find ways to add depth and that has been shown through two different minor league signings.
