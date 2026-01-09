Ketel Marte Update Is Music To Cardinals Front Office's Ears

Do you hear that? That's the sound of the price of doing business with the St. Louis Cardinals for Brendan Donovan on the rise.

Throughout the offseason, Donovan has been a popular trade chip. But he's not the only All-Star who can play in the infield who has been shopped. There was a time when Donovan, Ketel Marte, and Brandon Lowe were all available at the same time. That's a lot of talent on the board and a crowded market. Lowe got traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates, which seemingly shook things loose a bit. Marte and Donovan have remained on the block since with seemingly overlapping markets. For example, the Boston Red Sox have been linked to both Marte and Donovan. So, too, have the Seattle Mariners.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The Cardinals' front office got the best news they could've hoped for on Friday, though. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported that Marte will not be traded this offseason.

The Cardinals got some good news on Friday

Sep 17, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second base Ketel Marte (4) reacts against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

"Ketel Marte will remain with the Diamondbacks, source tells The Athletic. He will not be traded," Rosenthal wrote on X.

Now, that's some good news. Donovan remains the best trade chip out there right now in the league that can help in the infield. Well, all over the field for that matter. But with Lowe traded and Marte off the board, if someone really wants Donovan, they're going to have to pay up. Rosenthal and fellow insider Will Sammon of The Athletic reported that the hold-up in Donovan's market has been a high asking price from the Cardinals.

"The delay on Donovan," Rosenthal and Sammon wrote. "Why have the Cardinals not yet traded Donovan, the player who can bring them the most in a deal? It comes down to a difference in perceived value. The Cardinals view Donovan as a star player while not all clubs see him that way, according to people briefed on the conversations. Donovan, who turns 29 this month, offers many appealing qualities, from his swing decisions to his bat-to-ball skills, his defensive versatility to his makeup. But his career-best fWAR, achieved in 2024, was 3.2. Hoerner was at 4.8 last season, Marte at 4.6 – the latter in only 126 games."

The idea of multiple high-end prospects has been thrown out there. With other options out there, that may have been steep. But baseball is a business and this is supply and demand. Another option is off the table, leaving Donovan as the best remaining infield trade chip. The Cardinals have waited out the market well.

More MLB: Nolan Arenado Hints Flexibility As Cardinals Wait Out Trade Market