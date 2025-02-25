Intriguing Cardinals Pitching Prospect Listed As Name To Watch In Spring Camp
The St. Louis Cardinals are a team that is looking to focus on its youth in 2025 rather than trying to sign free agents and build a contending roster.
They tried all offseason long to trade Nolan Arenado, but a deal never fell into place. Still, there are some intriguing young players to watch this spring as the Cardinals try and build for the future.
They have a lot of interesting young arms in their mix that could make a difference soon. Josh Jacobs of FanSided listed right-hander Tekoah Roby as somebody to watch as spring training progresses.
"So far, Roby has been one of the brightest names in camp, impressing both the Cardinals brass and media during bullpen sessions, live batting practice, and his first spring training appearance, where he struck out three batters over two scoreless innings. Roby, if things come together for him, has the stuff to be a middle or even front end of the rotation starter, but health and some consistency need to follow in order for that to come to fruition," Jacobs wrote.
Roby came to St. Louis from the Texas Rangers in the Jordan Montgomery deal. St. Louis also landed Thomas Saggese in that deal. But the right-hander has been quite good so far this spring.
If the Cardinals trade Erick Fedde, Roby could potentially find a home in the starting rotation, or he could find a spot in the bullpen. If he can remain healthy, he could be a difference maker for St. Louis in 2025.
More MLB: Cardinals’ Sonny Gray Gets Honest About St. Louis Future, Retirement