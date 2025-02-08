$26 Million Ex-Cardinals Starter Linked To Padres With Offseason Winding Down
The St. Louis Cardinals have been quiet this offseason. They've been trying to trade Nolan Arenado but have been unsuccessful to this point.
Only if Arenado is traded will they have room to add other players in free agency. The goal has been to lower payroll.
There are still a few former Cardinals that have been left unsigned at this point. It's unlikely that they'll end up back in St. Louis, however.
Left-hander Jose Quintana remains a free agent after a strong season with the New York Mets. Chad Jennings of The Athletic believes the former Cardinal will sign with the San Diego Padres.
"If they’re going to keep exploring trades for either Dylan Cease or Michael King, they’re going to need someone else to fill the innings. Frankly, the Padres could probably use the pitching depth anyway, and Quintana, 36, is coming off another solid season," Jennings wrote.
The 36-year-old left-hander spent the back half of the 2022 season with the Cardinals after being acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates. He even started Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series against the Philadelphia Phillies and did not allow a run.
Last year, he went 10-10 in 31 starts with a 3.75 ERA, while also eating 170 1/3 innings. With the Padres shopping starters, he could be a good fit to fill some innings.
It also wouldn't be a bad idea for the Cardinals to target him if they can trade Arenado. Their pitching staff remains questionable heading into 2025.
More MLB: Cardinals Can Likely Eliminate This Team From Nolan Arenado Trade Consideration