Cardinals Can Likely Eliminate This Team From Nolan Arenado Trade Consideration

St. Louis is running out of options to accomodate the slugger's full no-trade clause

Nate Hagerty

Jul 25, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the ninth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals have exhausted all their trade options for superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado but they hope to move him before Opening Day.

Unfortunately, Arenado's full no-trade clause has complicated matters for the Cardinals as they search for a suitor. The list of teams Nado's willing to be dealt to includes the Boston Red Sox, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets, San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers.

However, one of Arenado's preferred teams recently signed a new franchise third baseman, which has likely stymied a potential blockbuster trade with the Cardinals.

"(Yoán) Moncada is expected to be the Angels’ starting 3B," New York Post's Jon Heyman reported Friday night, one day after it was announced that Los Angeles signed the Cuban native. "As for the oft-injured (Anthony) Rendon, to be determined."

It's worth noting that the Cardinals and Angels haven't been involved in many rumors since Arenado announced his inclusion of Los Angeles in his full no-trade clause accommodations.

Moncada signing with Los Angeles likely eliminates the possibility of Arenado being dealt to the Angels this offseason unless they want him to become their starting first baseman.

Still, the Angels have 22-year-old rising star Nolan Schanuel commanding first base, so there isn't a place in the infield for 10-time Gold Glove defender Arenado.

If only Arenado had agreed to be traded to another American League West club earlier this offseason, the Cardinals could be searching for other ways to improve. Until the five-time Silver Slugger is moved, St. Louis' focus remains on him.

