$260 Million Cardinals' Star Still Listed As Trade Chip After Failed Deal

The chances of a trade aren't completely gone just yet.

Curt Bishop

Sep 27, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) hits a double against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) hits a double against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals tried all offseason long to trade Nolan Arenado. They even came close in December when they had a deal lined up with the Houston Astros.

Unfortunately, Arenado used his no-trade clause to block the deal, and he is still a member of the Cardinals as the 2025 season looms. It is highly likely that he will remain with the team through the season.

However, this doesn't mean that chances of a trade are gone. It could happen at the deadline, or a team could still have needs to fill.

Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report lists Arenado as a top trade candidate.

"There is a non-zero possibility that he'll be traded before Opening Day. And besides, his status as a star is on the fritz. Since posting 7.7 rWAR in 2022, he's mustered just 4.9 rWAR across the last two seasons," Rymer wrote.

"After labeling it a priority in January, the Cardinals are now taking a more chill approach to trading Arenado. But as a reminder, whatever suitor they find that works for them will also have to work for the veteran, who has a no-trade clause."

Arenado had a disappointing 2024 season, hitting .272/.325/.394 with 16 home runs, 71 RBI and an underwhelming .719 OPS. His power numbers were down significantly.

However, if a team gets desperate between now and the trade deadline and needs some offense, don't be surprised if the Cardinals start to receive some calls for the eight-time All-Star.

He'll likely at least begin the season in St. Louis, but his days as a Cardinal may be numbered given the current state of the team.

