$260 Million Cardinals' Star Still Listed As Trade Chip After Failed Deal
The St. Louis Cardinals tried all offseason long to trade Nolan Arenado. They even came close in December when they had a deal lined up with the Houston Astros.
Unfortunately, Arenado used his no-trade clause to block the deal, and he is still a member of the Cardinals as the 2025 season looms. It is highly likely that he will remain with the team through the season.
However, this doesn't mean that chances of a trade are gone. It could happen at the deadline, or a team could still have needs to fill.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report lists Arenado as a top trade candidate.
"There is a non-zero possibility that he'll be traded before Opening Day. And besides, his status as a star is on the fritz. Since posting 7.7 rWAR in 2022, he's mustered just 4.9 rWAR across the last two seasons," Rymer wrote.
"After labeling it a priority in January, the Cardinals are now taking a more chill approach to trading Arenado. But as a reminder, whatever suitor they find that works for them will also have to work for the veteran, who has a no-trade clause."
Arenado had a disappointing 2024 season, hitting .272/.325/.394 with 16 home runs, 71 RBI and an underwhelming .719 OPS. His power numbers were down significantly.
However, if a team gets desperate between now and the trade deadline and needs some offense, don't be surprised if the Cardinals start to receive some calls for the eight-time All-Star.
He'll likely at least begin the season in St. Louis, but his days as a Cardinal may be numbered given the current state of the team.
