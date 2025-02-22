Cardinals Insider Reveals 9 Teams Involved In Nolan Arenado Sweepstakes
The St. Louis Cardinals are going to have a better chance of being competitive in 2025 thanks in large part to the fact that Nolan Arenado is still on the roster.
There were many times throughout the offseason that this didn't seem likely at all. The Cardinals continuously made it known that they wanted to trade Arenado, but things just didn't work out. He has a no-trade clause and was specific with the teams he would waive his no-trade clause for.
The Athletic's Katie Woo shared that the five teams were the Boston Red Sox, San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, and the Houston Astros.
"To help (John Mozeliak’s) search, Arenado presented him with a list of five teams that he would consider waiving his no-trade clause for," Woo said. "According to multiple league sources, that list named the Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, San Diego Padres, and Houston Astros as possible destinations. Arenado also said he would be willing to move to first base, or at least play third base less frequently if it would lead to a trade."
Woo shared that the Cardinals spoke with nine teams about a deal and mentioned the Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals, and Los Angeles Angels, along with the five who Arenado had on his list. The ninth team mentioned by Woo was the Seattle Mariners.
Although a deal didn't get done, the Cardinals surely did give it their all this offseason.
