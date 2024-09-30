Cardinals $260 Million Superstar Called Trade Target For Dodgers
It's starting to sound like the St. Louis Cardinals could make some massive changes this winter.
St. Louis finished the 2024 season with an 83-79 record, and speculation already is starting to pick up that the organization could tear down the roster. It already has been reported that the team won't be bringing first baseman Paul Goldschmidt back in 2025.
Speculation has started to pick up that the club also could trade away another star or two to recoup assets ahead of the 2025 campaign. Star third baseman Nolan Arenado would be a prime candidate to be moved if St. Louis really is rebuilding.
Because of this, FanSided's Josh Jacobs proposed the Los Angeles Dodgers as a possible landing spot in a trade.
"If it were not for recent comments by Nolan Arenado regarding his tone shift in how he is pouring into young guys and trying to be a leader through hard times, I would have almost guaranteed you he would be on the first flight to Los Angeles this offseason if he had the choice," Jacobs said. "But now I am not quite as sure. And with his struggles on the field this year, his contract became even more difficult to move, even if both the Cardinals and Arenado agree to part ways...
"If Arenado were traded, Los Angeles would be the major betting favorite in my eyes. If I had to pick two other clubs, though, I would suggest the Houston Astros and New York Yankees."
Los Angeles has been linked to Arenado in the past, and if he's available, it would be shocking if the club wasn't involved in some way.
