Blockbuster Trade Idea Lands Cardinals Star With Yankees In Rebuild
The St. Louis Cardinals' season is over.
St. Louis finished the season with an 83-79 record and showed some true guts down the stretch to get above .500, but changes seem to be on the way. It already has been reported that the Cardinals will part ways with star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt. He will be a free agent, and it seems like a return may not be in the cards.
Other possible changes -- including a possible trade involving Sonny Gray -- also have been floated. It seems like the Cardinals could enter a rebuild this winter, which also could mean more trades are on the horizon. The Cardinals have some players that would be intriguing in the trade market and FanSided's Josh Jacobs mentioned the New York Yankees as a possible landing spot for star third baseman Nolan Arenado if the team decides to do a full rebuild.
"If Arenado were traded, Los Angeles would be the major betting favorite in my eyes," Jacobs said. "If I had to pick two other clubs, though, I would suggest the Houston Astros and New York Yankees. The Astros will likely lose Alex Bregman this offseason and could see Arenado as a cheaper option (assuming St. Louis eats money on the deal), and the Yankees could use another right-handed bat in their lineup, especially as they are set to lose Gleyber Torres in free agency."
New York has been mentioned as a fit for the Cardinals before when trade rumors popped up. New York is a realistic fit as it could use a boost at third base and always has money to spend. Despite this, hopefully, the Cardinals decide against a rebuild.
St. Louis has some very solid pieces and isn't too far away from competing. The Cardinals added around the trade deadline and are just a few pieces away from possibly being a playoff team. Hopefully, they decide to add rather than completely tearing the roster down.
