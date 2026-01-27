NBA Announces Dodgers Star Mookie Betts Will Be Celebrity All-Star Game Coach

There will be a familiar face to L.A. sports fans on the sidelines for the 2026 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game.

The league announced Tuesday that reigning World Series champion, Dodgers star Mookie Betts, will be one of the coaches for the annual celebrity showdown. This year’s celebrity game is slated for Friday, Feb. 13 at 7:00 p.m. ET from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif., home of the Clippers.

Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts will be coaching in the Ruffles Celeb Game in LA! ⚾️🏀



🌟 Friday, 2/13 at 7:00pm/et on ESPN



🎟️ Get your tickets to the Ruffles Celeb Game: https://t.co/aVa6hMPMEj https://t.co/vP31bcmFyo — #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) January 27, 2026

Betts, an eight-time All-Star, four-time World Series champion and former AL MVP, is well known for his talents in other sports than baseball. He’s a talented golfer and bowler, and has made appearances at celebrity events in those activities. Now, he’ll be taking his talents to the hardwood, where he’ll be hoping to coach his team of celebrities to victory.

As for who will be on Betts’s team, that much remains unknown. ESPN’s NBA insider Shams Charania did reveal Tuesday that he would be participating in the game, and the league also announced that rapper GloRilla, who is dating Raptors forward Brandon Ingram, and popular music producer Mustard will also be playing.

It’s the second year in a row the NBA will have a current or former MLB star coaching one of its celebrity All-Star teams. Last year, the coaches for the exhibition game were Barry Bonds and Jerry Rice, two San Francisco sports legends. Also on the sidelines as assistant coaches were rapper 2 Chainz and popular content creator Khaby Lame.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated