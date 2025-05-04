Cardinals $55 Million Man Predicted To Cut Ties With St. Louis
There hasn’t been too much positive buzz about the St. Louis Cardinals.
The offseason was quite odd. The Cardinals did pretty much did nothing to bolster the roster. The club was in trade rumors all offseason, but didn’t make any big moves. This is obvious and has been said countless times.
The buzz started to die down a little bit at the very beginning of the 2025 season. St. Louis swept the Minnesota Twins to kick off the 2025 MLB season and seemed to be flying. Things haven’t really gone their way since, though. Right now, the Cardinals have a 14-19 record and are in fourth place in the National League Central.
While this is the case, one guy is having a turnaround season. That’s former All-Star Miles Mikolas. He has had one bad start this season, but has given the team a chance to win each other game he has been in. After his blow-up against the Boston Red Sox, there were some calling for his head. There were people who just wanted the Cardinals to cut ties with him for nothing.
It was heavy, but now the perception is starting to shift. Now, FanSided's Zachary Rotman suggested he could be a "deadline asset."
"Miles Mikolas is turning himself into Cardinals trade candidate in a way nobody expected," Rotman said. "From taking a quick glance at his season ERA, Cardinals fans might think this has been the same old Mikolas. He entered Wednesday's action with a 5.70 ERA in five starts, and this outing brought that down to a still underwhelming 4.66. That number might not look great, but it's so high in large part due to one rough outing in particular...
"If he continues pitching well, though, and the Cardinals are sellers, there likely will be a market for the veteran right-hander, even if it's a small one. The Cardinals will likely have to eat some of the $17.6 million he's owed, but this is the final year of his deal. There is always demand for starting pitching, and even if the return isn't great, it'll be better than anyone could've expected entering the year — which is a huge plus for the retooling Redbirds."
He's in the last year of a three-year, $55.7 million deal but has a no-trade clause. Could he bring back an asset or two for St. Louis?
More MLB: Cardinals All-Star Has Taken 'Substantial Hit,' Per MLB Writer