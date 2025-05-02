Cardinals All-Star Has Taken 'Substantial Hit,' Per MLB Writer
One day that is going to be great this season no matter what happens is August 1st.
The reason for this is that the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline will come and pass on July 31st meaning that on August 1st all of the speculation will be put to rest until at least the 2025 season comes to an end. It seems to have taken an even bigger step forward this year than the last few.
The St. Louis Cardinals specifically can't seem to get out of the speculation. Right now, the Cardinals have a 14-18 record as well, which doesn't help their case. There's been buzz left and right about the possibility of the Cardinals selling off the roster. This was happening before the season and is at an even bigger high right now.
All it takes is one good week at this point in the season to turn the conversation around. But, right now, things are more in the negative. And even going further into the trade chatter, FanSided's Josh Jacobs suggested that All-Star closer Ryan Helsley has "taken a substantial hit" to his trade value this season.
"Look, this could easily change in just a week or so, but as of right now, I think it is fair to say that Ryan Helsley's trade value has taken a substantial hit to start the year," Jacobs said. "I do not believe it will stay that way, but for now, that's just the reality of the situation. Fresh off leading Major League Baseball in saves last season, Helsley has already blown two of his six save opportunities after just coughing up four of his 53 opportunities in 2024.
"Helsley has only pitched in 10 games so far due to the Cardinals' bullpen woes and not getting the ball to him in the ninth inning, and so I wouldn't be surprised if some of his rust has come from being used infrequently out of the bullpen. There are concerning numbers that I do believe are worth monitoring for the time being. Obviously, his ERA is up to 3.60 as compared to 2.04 in 2024, 2.45 in 2023, and 1.25 in 2022. Helsley's xERA, FIP, and xFIP are all well over 4.00 to start the year, and has things currently stand, he is actually a negative fWAR player at -0.1."
It's still far too early to judge.
