Cardinals $87M Star Still Could Cut Ties With St. Louis, Per Insider
The vast majority of the chatter swirling around the St. Louis Cardinals already this offseason has been about the players the club are going to lose rather than possible additions.
St. Louis clearly will be making changes and isn't in the same position as it was last year. The Cardinals were aggressive in free agency last year and were one of the first teams to add starting pitching help right when free agency opened up.
We are now looking at a different team that is going to rebuild the roster from the ground up, and that means that trades are coming. There has been plenty of speculation about who could be on the move, but one player who seemed like a given to stay is All-Star slugger Willson Contreras.
He has a no-trade clause in his deal and recently made it known that he wants to stay. While this is the case, MLB.com's Will Leitch didn't fully rule out a move.
"Theoretically, this would seem to be off the table, now that the Cardinals have announced that Contreras will move out from behind the plate to first base (and designated hitter)," Leitch said. "But just about everything involving Contreras has been in flux, through no fault of his own, since he signed a five-year, $87.5 million deal to go to St. Louis before the 2023 season. Why should this be any different?
"If made available, Contreras would instantly become one of the best upgrades in the sport -- a catcher who can rake, is better behind the plate than he’s given credit for and, don’t forget, a World Series champion and intense competitor. His bat plays anywhere, regardless. (The San Diego Padres) would be a lovely place for him to land, as would (the Houston Astros), a team he almost signed with rather than the Cardinals in the first place."
Could a trade still be on the table?
