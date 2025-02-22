Cardinals' All-Star Closer Linked To Diamondbacks In Early Trade Deadline Idea
The St. Louis Cardinals failed to trade Nolan Arenado this offseason and ultimately did not make any moves that impacted the Major League roster. Instead, their work was done behind the scenes as they attempted to revamp their player development system.
The trade deadline is just over five months away, but that doesn't mean it's too early to start talking about moves that could potentially be made.
The Cardinals are likely to be sellers this year, and one player they could trade is All-Star closer Ryan Helsley. Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer listed the Arizona Diamondbacks as a potential landing spot.
"Ryan Helsley was the other notable Cardinal who was popular in trade rumors during the winter, but only to a point," Rymer wrote.
"Unless the team makes a surprise playoff run, Helsley is bound to end up back on the trading block.
If so, he would stand to be the top reliever on the summer market."
Arizona has a strong farm system, so the Cardinals could bring back some solid prospects in exchange for Helsley if that is where he ends up going.
The 30-year-old right-hander set a franchise record with 49 saves in 2024. That was enough for him to win National League Reliever of the Year honors.
If he can put together a similar season, then he'll be worth a lot at the trade deadline, and the Cardinals will have a great chance to capitalize on his value. They likely won't be a contender this year, so it will be interesting to see what they can get for Helsley.
