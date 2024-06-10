Cardinals Top Prospect Claims 'Not That Far Away' From Making MLB Debut
The St. Louis Cardinals are not known for having one of the strongest farm systems at the moment despite having a handful of budding prospects who could soon have an impact.
Top prospects such as right-handed pitcher Tink Hence, outfielder Victor Scott II and hot-hitting slugger César Prieto are notable talents to watch as they develop in the minors.
Another prospect making a name for himself is building his confidence and feeling optimistic that he could soon be suiting up to play at Busch Stadium.
"I’m not that far away," Triple-A Memphis infielder Thomas Saggese recently stated when discussing where he is on his journey to the majors, per St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Daniel Guerrero.
"I have work to do and there’s things I need to improve on and things I need to get better at and grow in and learn myself. But my work ethic is there. It’s just a matter of time before everything comes together and I get more experience. … I was holding my own in spring training," Saggese continued.
Saggese logged a .300/.364/.420 slash line with 15 hits and 11 RBIs in 23 games played for St. Louis at this year's spring training -- showing positive signs that he can play at the next level.
The 22-year-old plays third base, shortstop and second base -- although he has spent most of his time at shortstop in 2024. With Nolan Gorman, Masyn Winn and Nolan Arenado having all those positions locked down, it's tough to see where Saggese would fit -- at least for now.
Saggese is batting .228 with 18 extra-base his including seven home runs, 28 RBIs and a .687 OPS in 55 games played for Triple-A Memphis this season.
The infield utility man still has some work to do, but Saggese's progress at such a young age is encouraging. Perhaps we'll see St. Louis call him up similarly to how they called up former top prospect Masyn Winn last season as they look to give him reps in a season that's already lost.
