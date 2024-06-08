Cardinals Star Could Return Sooner Than Expected After Receiving Great News
The St. Louis Cardinals certainly got some good news on Friday.
St. Louis has been without the services of star catcher Willson Contreras since May 7th after suffering a fractured arm. He was hit on a swing by New York Mets slugger J.D. Martinez and hasn't appeared in a game ever since.
The Cardinals have been able to turn things around in his absence but certainly will need his bat in the lineup if they want to truly compete for a postseason spot.
it sounds like his return isn't too far away at this time as he was cleared for baseball activity on Friday and is hoping to return in June, according to The Athletic's Katie Woo.
"Four weeks after surgery on his broken arm, Willson Contreras is cleared for baseball activity," Woo said. "In fact, he just ran through the clubhouse tunnel to catch a bullpen. Contreras said the doctors/training staff will ultimately get the last word, but that he’s looking forward to coming back ahead of schedule. When that is he doesn’t know, however: 'It won’t be July.'"
Contreras undoubtedly was the Cardinals' best hitter this season before going down with his unfortunate injury. He appeared in 31 games and clubbed six home runs, drove in 12 runs, and slashed .280/.398/.551. He still has the second-most wins above replacement by a Cardinals player with 1.7.
St. Louis has started to look better lately but should get a significant boost soon in Contreras unless there is a setback.
