Cardinals Bidding War: 6 Teams Pursuing All-Star Ryan Helsley
It sounds like the St. Louis Cardinals have a pretty big market for All-Star closer Ryan Helsley.
If moved, Helsley likely would be one of the biggest stars dealt this summer. Helsley has been in rumors for months and the market is starting to become clear for him. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand revealed a list of six teams pursuing the All-Star closer, including the New York Yankees and New York Mets.
"Ryan Helsley is one of the most popular trade targets with no less than a half-dozen teams interested to varying degrees. Among the suitors, per sources, are the Yankees, Mets, Dodgers, Phillies, Rangers and Blue Jays," Feinsand said.
It's not shocking that a handful of teams are pursuing the 2024 Trevor Hoffman National League Reliever of the Year Award winner. Helsley is a two-time All-Star and currently has a 3.00 ERA in 36 appearances.
This isn't the same level as his performance last season. Last year, Helsley had a 2.04 ERA in 65 outings to go along with 49 saves. But, it's still what any contender should be looking for at this time of the year. Helsley has 21 saves this year and can anchor a playoff bullpen.
If the Cardinals deal Helsley away, one thing that should help St. Louis' case is a lack of dependable hurlers on the trade block. Helsley arguably is the best overall reliever available and that could lead to a serious bidding war for St. Louis.
