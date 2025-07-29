Cardinals' Ryan Helsley Has Reported Suitor In AL Contender
Who will win the Ryan Helsley sweepstakes if he's moved ahead of the trade deadline?
This is a question that has hung over the St. Louis Cardinals' heads for months now. There was a time last offseason in which it seemed like Helsley was going to be moved. But, the Cardinals surprised the baseball world after making it publicly clear that they wanted to "reset" and make moves. St. Louis ended up keeping pretty much all of their veterans that were at one time on the trade block, including Helsley.
With two days to go until the trade deadline, it will be interesting to see if the team follows suit again. It doesn't seem likely, but that was the case during the offseason as well.
If anyone's going to go, Helsley is the most likely. He's an All-Star heading to free agency. It's unclear what Chaim Bloom and the new front office's thoughts are on Helsley or whether they would want to sign him long-term. Helsley has made it clear that he wants to stay, but the price tag for relievers ahead of the trade deadline is going to be astronomical, especially with few high-end options like Helsley out there for the taking.
Another star who was expected to be on the trade block was Emmanuel Clase but now he's on non-disciplinary paid leave as part of MLB's gambling investigation. That's one less star closer available.
If Helsley does get moved, the Cardinals surely would be able to recoup some serious assets even with him being a rental.
As the deadline has gotten closer, teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies have popped up as rumored suitors. Another team that reportedly likes Helsley is the Texas Rangers, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.
"A trade of right fielder Adolis García, who will be owed approximately $3 million at the deadline, would create additional room under the threshold," Rosenthal said. "The Rangers also could move a pitcher such as right-hander Jon Gray or one of their catchers, Jonah Heim or Kyle Higashioka. But such trades would be self-defeating for a team trying to reach the postseason.
"The Rangers want to add another right-handed hitter as well as a high-leverage reliever such as the St. Louis Cardinals’ Ryan Helsley or Pittsburgh Pirates’ David Bednar. Trading García would subtract a right-handed bat, and like many of the Rangers’ hitters he is on the upswing."
All in all, there is interest in Helsley out there right now. But, will the Cardinals actually make a move?
More MLB: Cardinals Star Off Trade Block; Staying Put In St. Louis