Cardinals Called Fit For $215 Million Star In Possible Blockbuster Move
The St. Louis Cardinals clearly need to take a hard look at how the organization plans its spending this winter.
St. Louis will miss the playoffs for the second straight season. The Cardinals have taken a step in the right direction in 2024, but they still aren't where they want to be. St. Louis has been one of the top contenders in the National League in recent memory, but the last two years have been lost.
The Cardinals need to go back to the drawing board this winter and certainly should be in the mix for another top-tier starting pitcher. St. Louis doesn't need another hurler to bolster the back of the rotation, the Cardinals need a true star at the top of the rotation to pair with Sonny Gray.
There will be a few options available, and FanSided's Zachary Rotman suggested that Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes is a fit.
"Whether it's done via free agency or through a trade, (John Mozeliak) must get that done," Rotman said. "(Lance Lynn) and (Kyle Gibson) exceeded expectations, but that's just because they were so low to begin with. There are several difference makers in free agency, like Corbin Burnes, Max Fried, and Blake Snell, just to name a few. There should be several starters available on the trade market as well.
"Adding another high-end starter to this rotation would show that Mozeliak is interested in winning now. Failing to do so and sticking with what they have or going in the same route they did last offseason by signing older starters to one-year deals would be a costly mistake."
Burnes will be the best pitcher available this winter, so it's not surprising that the Cardinals were mentioned. St. Louis needs a star, and Burnes will be the best option out there. He will be expensive, though, with Spotrac currently having his market value at $215 million over seven years.
Will St. Louis hand out a deal of that size? Most likely not. But it would be nice to see Burnes in a Cardinals jersey for years to come.
