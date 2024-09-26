Braves $149 Star Called Possible 'Difference-Maker' For Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals will miss the postseason for the second straight year.
St. Louis made some progress in 2024, but not enough to get back to the playoffs. The Cardinals need to go back to the drawing board this winter. Adding another pitcher certainly will be important. The Cardinals' offense didn't live up to its potential, so it could make sense to bring in at least one or two more bats. St. Louis' bullpen was great, but it wouldn't hurt to add a reinforcement or two.
The Cardinals need to continue to grow, and the fastest way to do so will be by adding an ace at the top of the rotation. FanSided's Zachary Rotman acknowledged this and called Atlanta Braves star Max Fried a "difference-maker" of an option to bolster the rotation.
"Whether it's done via free agency or through a trade, (John Mozeliak) must get that done," Rotman said. "(Lance Lynn) and (Kyle Gibson) exceeded expectations, but that's just because they were so low to begin with. There are several difference makers in free agency, like Corbin Burnes, Max Fried, and Blake Snell, just to name a few. There should be several starters available on the trade market as well.
"Adding another high-end starter to this rotation would show that Mozeliak is interested in winning now. Failing to do so and sticking with what they have or going in the same route they did last offseason by signing older starters to one-year deals would be a costly mistake."
Fried is a star. He has earned two All-Star nods as a member of the Braves and is in line to get paid well in free agency. Spotrac has his market value currently at $149 million over six years. St. Louis can afford that if it really wants to add an ace.
More MLB: Standout Ex-Cardinals Vet Projected To Get Surprising Amount In Free Agency