Cardinals Demote Hurler After 2 Appearances
The St. Louis Cardinals got an important piece for the bullpen back into the mix on Sunday and in the process sent another hurler down to the minors.
The Cardinals announced that veteran left-handed reliever John King was being activated from the 15-day Injured List. In response, the Cardinals sent recently-added hurler Anthony Veneziano down to the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds.
"LHP John King has been activated from the 15-day IL," the Cardinals announced. "LHP Anthony Veneziano has been optioned to Memphis (AAA)."
St. Louis made a move on Sunday for the bullpen
Veneziano was claimed off waivers on August 4th by the Cardinals from the Miami Marlins. He appeared in 24 games at the big league level with the Marlins this season and had a 4.71 ERA and 20-to-10 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 21 innings pitched. Since joining the Cardinals, Veneziano made two big league appearances and allowed two earned runs across four innings. That's good for a 4.50 ERA to go along with a 5-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
King hasn't pitched in a big league game since July 29th. He was dealing with an oblique injury that forced him to land on the Injured List. Now, he's back into the mix. King pitched to a 5.18 ERA and 24-to-13 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
King is a six-year big league veteran. He began his career in the majors in 2020 with the Texas Rangers. He spent the first three-plus seasons of his career in Texas before coming over to the Cardinals during the 2023 season. In Texas, King pitched to a 4.27 ERA in 87 overall outings. He's been better for the Cardinals.
In 2023, he had a 1.45 ERA in 20 outings and followed up with a 2.85 ERA in 56 appearances last year in St. Louis. When he is at his best, he's a weapon for this Cardinals bullpen. That hasn't been the case as much this season, but now he's back into the mix with a few weeks to go in the regular season. Can he turn things around now?
