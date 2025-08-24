Cardinals-Braves Summer Trade Has Confirmed Winner
After weeks of rumors and speculation, the St. Louis Cardinals shook up the starting rotation ahead of the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline.
Fans were clamoring for the Cardinals to move on from veteran starter Erick Fedde. He was struggling at the time and on July 23rd, St. Louis designated him for assignment. Rather than losing him for nothing, the Cardinals traded him to the Atlanta Braves for a player to be named later and cash considerations on July 27th.
It's been just about a month and it already looks like this trade has a clear winner. Fedde made five total appearances, including four starts, and pitched to an 8.10 ERA. Unfortunately for Fedde, he was released by the Braves on Sunday.
The Cardinals clearly made the right decision this summer
"The Braves today recalled RHP Wander Suero and RHP Hunter Stratton to Atlanta, placed LHP Aaron Bummer on the 15-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation, and released RHP Erick Fedde from the roster," the Braves announced.
The Cardinals didn't get a ton back for Fedde, but they were able to offload him before those struggles went to another level. He had a 5.22 ERA in 20 starts to begin the season with the Cardinals. Last year, Fedde had a 3.72 ERA in 10 starts after coming of to St. Louis in a trade with the Chicago White Sox. Before the deal, he had a 3.11 ERA in 21 starts with the White Sox.
St. Louis acquired Fedde last summer because of the fact that the club was in the mix for a playoff spot and he was under team control on an affordable deal for the 2025 season. Unfortunately, things didn't fully work out. The Cardinals missed the playoffs last year and got rid of him this season.
The Cardinals' rotation still has some question marks right now, specifically with Miles Mikolas, but they already have made one difficult decision involving Fedde. It clearly looks like the right decision now after the Braves opted to move on .
