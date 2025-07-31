Cardinals Give Assignment To Slugger Acquired From Red Sox
The St. Louis Cardinals made a great trade with the Boston Red Sox late on Wednesday night.
St. Louis was able to poach 22-year-old prospect Blaze Jordan from the Red Sox in exchange for veteran reliever Steven Matz. Jordan was Boston’s No. 17 overall prospect at the time of being traded.
"In a late Wednesday night trade, the Red Sox bolstered their bullpen by acquiring veteran left-hander Steven Matz from the Cardinals," MLB.com's Ian Browne reported. "Boston is sending Minor League infielder Blaze Jordan (No. 17 prospect) to St. Louis in the deal."
Jordan was selected by the Red Sox with the No. 89 overall pick in the 2020 Major League Baseball draft.
Jordan was promoted to Triple-A Worcester Red Sox at the start of June. Between Worcester and Double-A Portland Sea Dogs in 2025, Jordan is hitting .308/ .377/ .495/ .872 in 2025 with 12 home runs and 62 RBI. Jordan is viewed as a highly talented bat, leading many Red Sox fans to feel that this was too steep a cost to acquire Matz.
On the other end of the trade, the Cardinals, lately embracing a youth movement, must be thrilled to have landed Jordan. On Thursday afternoon, MLB.com’s John Denton revealed that St. Louis had officially given Jordan his assignment within the organization.
“New #STLCards 1B/3B prospect Blaze Jordan, who was acquired late Wednesday night from the #RedSox in a deal for LHP Steven Matz, has been assigned to the Triple-A @memphisredbirds roster,” Denton reported.
Jordan is a native of Southaven, Mississippi. He was a child phenom, hitting a 395-foot homer at age 11 and a 500-foot blast at age 13. Now, Jordan’s professional career will enter a new chapter in St. Louis.
