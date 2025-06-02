Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Make Promotion Decision For Red-Hot Slugger Blaze Jordan

The Red Sox made a decision for the slugger on Sunday...

Patrick McAvoy

Jun 28, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; A bucket of baseballs sits on the grass before a game between the Boston Red Sox and the San Diego Padres at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox made a decision on Sunday.

At this point, all of the prospect buzz rightfully has been about outfielder Roman Anthony. But, he isn’t the only guy tearing it up in the minors right now.

Another guy who has been tearing the cover off of the ball has been young infielder Blaze Jordan. He kicked off the 2025 season with the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs and slashed .320/.415/.513 with six home runs, 37 RBIs, three stolen bases, 11 doubles, and 30 runs scored in 44 games played.

This led to a promotion from the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs to the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox, as shared by MassLive.com’s Christopher Smith on Sunday.

"The Red Sox have promoted Blaze Jordan to Worcester, per source," Smith said.

Jordan was taken in in the third round of the 2020 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft out of DeSoto Central High School (MS) by the Red Sox. He's currently not ranked in Boston's top 30 prospects on MLB.com, but last year came in at No. 21. In 2023, he was the Red Sox's No. 11 prospect. He was ranked as the team's No. 7 prospect in 2022.

He has some talent at a position of need depth-wise for Boston. Right now, Abraham Toro is getting most of the time at first base for Boston with Kristian Campbell about to get some of his own. The club sent Nick Sogard down to the minors. who was also getting time at first base.

Triston Casas is done for the season. Jordan plays both first and third base. If he can carry over his red-hot streak from Portland to Worcester, maybe he'll get a shot at some point in 2025.

