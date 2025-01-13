Cardinals Insider Suggests $260 Million Star May Stay In St. Louis
There have been rumors and speculation all offseason to this point about the future of star third baseman Nolan Arenado.
It must be exhausting being him right now with all of the chatter each day. Arenado has three years left on his $260 million deal and it has been clear all offseason that the Cardinals want to move him and he seemingly has been very open to that.
While that is the case, he isn't just going to leave for St. Louis for any team. He invoked his no-trade clause and shut down a possible trade to the Houston Astros. Now, it's unknown what's next. Aside from the Boston Red Sox, there haven't been too many teams linked to him.
Pitchers and catchers will report to Spring Training in just over a month. The 2025 baseball season is closer than you would think and decisions need to be made.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold sat down with WEEI's Rob Bradford on the "Baseball Isn't Boring" podcast and suggested that Arenado may not end up leaving after all despite all of the rumors.
"It's also possible that Nolan says, 'Look, it's not going to happen, I'm staying a Cardinal,'" Goold said. "Sonny Gray has said that. Willson Contreras has said that. They both have no-trade clauses, and when the Cardinals talked to them about it, 'Hey, this is the direction that we're going to go.' They're like, 'Cool, we want to be a part of that. We want to stick around.' For multiple reasons; different reasons for each guy."
Anything still could happen, but with each passing day that he doesn't get traded, it seems more likely that he will be with St. Louis at least in Spring Training.
More MLB: Ex-Cardinals Starter Predicted To Sign $12 Million Deal With Surprise Team