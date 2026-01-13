Latest On Cardinals' Nolan Arenado With Spring Training Looming

We are officially less than one month away from pitchers and catchers reporting to Spring Training for the St. Louis Cardinals.

Cardinals pitchers and catchers are scheduled to arrive in Jupiter, Florida by February 12. The first full-squad workout will happen four days later on Feb. 16. The free agency market around baseball has started to thaw a bit -- as shown best by the Chicago Cubs surprising the baseball world and signing Alex Bregman to a five-year, $175 million deal. But there are still talented players up for grabs and also trade candidates to watch out for. That's where St. Louis comes into play.

Last offseason, Nolan Arenado was the subject of endless noise, but wasn't moved. It was a bit surprising in Spring Training after all of the loud rumors, but the partnership continued throughout the 2025 season. Now, we're less than a month away from Spring Training and the team has been even more clear about their intentions. Cardinals president of baseball operations, Chaim Bloom, has been candid about how the team is looking for an opportunity that works out for both sides and that a release is not an option.

The market hasn't moved yet

If you're a Cardinals fan hoping for a change in the market in the very near future, you will be disappointed. Even with Spring Training a month away, the Arenado market hasn't fully picked up steam yet, per Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

"Not much has changed from what's been happening -- Cardinals still looking for that team, making calls," Goold wrote. "There are a handful of potential fits for him pending their wishes and his preferences. Angels, Diamondbacks, now Boston are the teams in the mix for a third baseman, possible veteran move."

This is more of the same and comes from one of the top Cardinals insiders out there. At this point in the offseason, you'll always see plenty of speculation or predictions or anything of that nature. The vast majority of the noise isn't indicative of moves to come. This update from Goold is something worth following and actually is real. While there may be speculation out there pointing in different directions for Arenado, it appears that the market hasn't moved yet.

Soon enough we should see more, but it's more of the same.

