Cardinals' JJ Wetherholt Wins Big After Dominant 2025 Season
It seems like a safe bet that St. Louis Cardinals No. 1 prospect JJ Wetherholt will play some sort of role for the club next year.
He's had a phenomenal season while splitting time in Double-A and Triple-A. He's right on the doorstep of making his big league debut, but with just a few games left, that doesn't seem likely at this point. We're sure to see him in 2026 barring some sort of injury. He's had a phenomenal year and it's leading to plenty of recognition.
On Tuesday, Wetherholt was named the Texas League's Most Valuable Player, as shared by the team.
"Congratulations to INF JJ Wetherholt on being named the Texas League's Most Valuable Player! Wetherholt, 23, slashed .300/.425/.466 with 22 XBH, 34 RBI, 39 R & 14 SB in 62 games played before being promoted to Triple-A Memphis on July 7; leading the league in both OBP and OPS at that time," the Cardinals shared. "He becomes the 4th consecutive Cardinals minor leaguer to earn Texas League MVP honors and the 7th overall."
That's not all. Wetherholt also was named as the Cardinals' minor league player of the year by Baseball America.
The Cardinals have a phenom on their hands
"It did not take much time for shortstop JJ Wetherholt to make an impression on the major league staff, and that was before he even took a swing," Baseball America shared. "'You notice it pretty quickly into any conversation you have with him,' Cardinals manager Oli Marmol said. 'He has a certain poise to him and understanding of how to play the game. He loves the game. He is obsessed with the game.'
"Encouraged by what they saw from Wetherholt during spring training, the Cardinals’ new player development group started him at Double-A Springfield. All he did was lead the team to a first-half Texas League division title."
What a year for the young Cardinals infielder. This is a guy who already has the potential to be the Cardinals' next star. Now, it's just a matter of getting to the big leagues.
