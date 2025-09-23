Cardinals' JJ Wetherholt Wins Big After Dominant 2025 Season

Congratulations to INF JJ Wetherholt on being named the Texas League's Most Valuable Player!



Wetherholt, 23, slashed .300/.425/.466 with 22 XBH, 34 RBI, 39 R & 14 SB in 62 games played before being promoted to Triple-A Memphis on July 7; leading the league in both OBP and OPS at… pic.twitter.com/xai8aL9iJ6